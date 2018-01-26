Canyon Lake man arrested on child porn charges

A 43-year-old Canyon Lake man was arrested Thursday accused of distributing child pornography.

The FBI says agents went to his home Thursday and seized several digital devices belonging to Seth Perricone, including a computer. The bureau says it found the presence of child porn on the computer.

One charge of distribution of child pornography was filed Friday morning. The federal complaint says Perricone transmitted several thousand files depicting the exploitation of children from July 31, 2017, through Jan. 21, 2018.

Perricone could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office and the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the investigation.