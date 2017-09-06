Does Car Choice Show Millennials Are Growing Up?

By Bill O’Neil

Is it a sign the millennial generation is growing up?

Some experts see just that in what has been a recent boom of sales for SUV’s.

They’re starting to think about having kids, buying houses in the suburbs and finding vehicles that can accommodate family and all their belongings that go in to the vehicle” Ford’s Erich Merkle told KTSA News.

“Mid size SUV’s are up about 9%… and when you look at the large SUV–like the Expedition size SUV–that segment is up 12%” Merkle said.

New research from Ford shows millennial buyers leaning toward SUV’s–especially the bigger ones.

“Overwhelmingly, you’ll see that people in that age demographic–35% of them to be precise… buy large utility vehicles” Merkle said