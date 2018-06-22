Car collides with VIA bus near San Antonio City Hall

A bumpy ride for some passengers on a VIA bus downtown. It collided with a car just before 2:30 this afternoon on West Commerce Street at Cameron across from San Antonio City Hall. A witness told KTSA News that a vehicle cut in front of the bus to turn onto Cameron street and the VIA driver was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him.

No one appeared to be seriously hurt, but a female passenger fell on on the floor of the bus. She was being checked out by EMS. Others were transferred to another bus.