Is the car you drive the last car you will EVER drive? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi quotes automotive marvel Bob Lutz who says that autonomous cars are not that far off in our future. Is this the era of self-driving cars? CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Autonomous carsBpb Lutzjack riccardiktsaSan Antonioself driving carstexas Related Content Bob says not to expect contact if losing a family ... Extremely Random Thoughts On A Sultry Summer Night Jack’s CALL STARS (Last week of Sept. 2017) Should You Hug A Jihadi? Here’s Where They&#... Another Political Outrage? Well Ain’t Grits ... How In The World Has Halloween Lasted This Long?