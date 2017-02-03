SUV Slams in to Cibolo Daycare

A scary morning for some children at a daycare in Cibolo.

Lt. Chris Kotzur with the Cibolo PD says an elderly woman drove her SUV into the daycare on Snyder Driver just before 11 Friday morning. The woman was trying to stop but stepped on the accelerator instead.

She ended up plowing into the daycare, with 40 children inside.

7 children were hurt and 6 of them ended up going to area hospitals. The driver was also transported for treatment.

Lt. Kotzur says they’re still investigating the incident and no charges have been filed yet.