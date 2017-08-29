Carson Speaks With KTSA About Harvey Relief

By Elizabeth Ruiz

The Department of Housing and Urban Development is speeding up federal disaster assistance to Texans affected by Hurricane Harvey.

“We’re offering immediate foreclosure relief and making insurance available for both, mortgages and home rehabilitation, offering Sections 108 loan guarantee assistance,” HUD Secretary Ben Carson on the Trey Ware morning show.

So far, President Trump has issued a declaration for Aransas, Bee, Brazoria, Calhoun, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Goliad, Harris, Jackson, Kleberg, Liberty, Matagorda, Nueces, Refugio, San Patricio, Victoria and Wharton. Others could be added to the list.

“We’re going to be there for the long run. This is no publicity stunt,” said Carson.

For more information on disaster assistance from HUD click here.