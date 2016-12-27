Cash or Vacation Time?

More money or more vacation time? what would YOU choose?

Sarah Berger at Bankrate says they surveyed the younger workforce, known as Millenials, what option they would pick and the results may surprise you.

“More than half want more money instead of extra time off”

Berger says the Millennials they talked to feel they have something to prove to their older co-workers.

“That they are not all lazy and entitled.”

Berger told us they are hoping their supervisors will see they are driven and give them the opportunity to go further in the company but…. that assessment is wrong.

She says while Bosses may like the determination they actually want their younger employees to utilize their vacation time.

“Not taking time off to recharge the batteries can lead to burn out and more illnesses.”

She says being overworked and sick will have a more negative impact on work performance than taking some vacation time.

You can learn more about the survey at Bankrate dot com.