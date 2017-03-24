Castro Calls For Bi-Partisan Effort to Improve Obamacare

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

What’s next? The question swirling around Washington–and the rest of the United States–with House Republicans pulling the American Health Care Act before it could get a vote Friday Afternoon.

“There absolutely is an opportunity for Democrats and Republicans to work together to fix the system we have now… to fix the Affordable Care Act” Democratic Congressman Joaquin Castro told KTSA News.

Castro said both sides–Democrats and Republicans–have dug in to their positions when it comes to health care–without any hints of being flexible.

“The problem in Congress the last several years is that the only plan has been to repeal it (the Affordable Care Act)” Castro said, adding “There’s never been a real earnest serious effort to actually fix the things that are wrong with it.”

The Congressman said he is not surprised by the challenges presented by Obamacare–but also said the time for partisan bickering is over.

“Whenever you’re talking about overhauling an entire system, you’re never going to get it perfectly right the first time–and that was true about the Affordable Care Act” Castro said.