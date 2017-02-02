Castro Explains “Impeachment” Tweet

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Congressman Joaquin Castro explains a tweet, sent earlier this week, mentioning the possible removal of President Trump.

The tweet said “If Pres. Trump ordered CBP (Customs and Border Protection) to ignore a judicial order he should be censured as a warning. If he does it again Congress should remove him.”

Thursday, Castro told KTSA News that he does not take impeachment talk lightly.

“I would never go down that road except cautiously, and I don’t think any Congress or member of Congress should,” he said. “At the same time, our democracy and our republic can’t withstand a President who repeatedly ignores the judiciary.”

Political Scientist Mark Jones, a Fellow at Rice University’s Baker Institute for Public Policy told KTSA News any impeachment chatter right now is just fantasy.

“It’s more political theater than concrete reality,” Jones said.

