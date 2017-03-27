Castro: Independent Investigation of Trump-Russia Ties

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

One of President Donald Trump’s harshest critics would like to see the investigation in to potential ties between Russia and the Trump Presidential Campaign taken away from the House Intelligence Committee–which he happens to sit on.

“We’ve got to make sure that we pursue the truth on this” Congressman Joaquin Castro told KTSA News, amid the furor created by the Committee Chairman’s decision to brief the President on the evidence in the investigation.

House Intelligence Committee Chair Devin Nunes has already apologized the the ranking Democrat on the Committee–Adam Schiff–but Castro said there is a clear shadow that has been cast over the investigation in the last week.

Castro believes an independent, bi-partisan panel should pick up the investigation from here.

” I think you ought to take it out of the political realm, and move it over to a bi-partisan group of citizens who are going to look at all of the evidence, and come to their conclusions without all of the politics swirling around it” Castro said, adding “I’m still hopeful that Speaker Ryan and (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell will at some point come to the same conclusion… that it’s probably best to get all of the politics out of this.”

The San Antonio Democrat insists the investigation should not be a “witch hunt” against anyone–including the President.

“But that said… we have to make sure that all of the evidence is heard, and the investigation is allowed to go where the evidence leads” Castro said.