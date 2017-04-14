Castro Rejects Call to Recuse From Trump-Russia Investigation

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Tex., gives his thumb up as he speaks during the final day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Thursday, July 28, 2016. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

A watchdog group called the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust is calling for Congressman Joaquin Castro to recuse himself from the investigation of possible ties between Russia and the Trump Presidential campaign.

The groups Matthew Whittaker tells us when Castro went on CNN recently and said someone will go to jail after the probe showed his mind is made up and he can’t possibly conduct an unbiased investigation.

We contacted the Congressman’s office about the request and he responded with this statement.

“I’m working with my colleagues on the House Intelligence Committee to carry out a full and fair investigation into Russia’s interference in the U.S. election. In a bipartisan way, we’re following the facts wherever they lead.”