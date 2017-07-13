Cat Population Boom Straining Shelter

By Pilar Arias

San Antonio Pets Alive! is swamped with orphan kittens only halfway through the birthing season.

Erika Mullins said the nonprofit has already rescued more than 500 kittens and they’re expecting to save over 1,000 by the end of the season in November.

“I spoke with our foster director yesterday and she said on the the reasons we’ve seen so many is because it’s been so dry and so hot,” Mullins said.

Many of the kittens need special care for their survival, such as round-the-clock bottle feeding. Others just need a safe place to rest until they can be placed for adoption. Mullins said the great news is most of the kittens taken in will find their forever homes.

SAPA! is in need of donations, foster parents and volunteers to care for the influx of kittens.

Those willing to help can get information about SAPA by clicking here.