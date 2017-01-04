Catholic Student Conference Begins in S.A.

Thousands of young adult Catholic college students are in San Antonio for a three day conference.

It’s called SEEK2017, and Missionary Sean Flack says people who attend will have several seminars covering a lot of topics to choose from.

He tells us the purpose of the event is to train college students and send them back to their campuses to spread the Gospel with their fellow students.

Flack says the city’s conference facilities, hotels and deep Catholic roots make it a natural fit for the event.

You can learn more and get tickets: https://seek2017.com/