CDC Warns of Impacts of Falls on Older Americans

By Bill O’Neil

It’s something every older American needs to be aware of.

“As we get older, our bodies become more frail… and as we become more frail… we’re more likely to suffer an injury when we fall” said Dr. Robin Lee at the Centers for Disease Control.

Lee told KTSA News a shocking number of us who are older will fall in the weeks and months ahead.

“The rates increase with age. You see individuals 65 and older… one in four will have a fall within this next year” Lee said.

Still, there are steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of suffering a fall.

“One thing we can do is to always stay active, and participate in exercise-type programs that improve your leg strength and improve your balance” Lee said suggesting “Tai Chi” as one such example.

A conversation with the pharmacist may also help.

“About 85% of older adults take at least one medication, and about 25% take five or more. While there are some health benefits to these medications, they can also cause side effects that make you dizzy or light-headed–and increase your fall risk” Lee said.

With that in mind, Walgreens locations around the country will take some time about Tuesday, August 1st to speak with customers about the serious consequences of injuries older adults might suffer in a slip or fall.