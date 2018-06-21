Central Texas company recalls nearly 500 pounds of beef
By Associated Press
|
Jun 21, 2018 @ 10:09 AM

LOTT, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas company has recalled 489 pounds (221.81 kilograms) of frozen raw ground beef that may be contaminated with E. coli.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says Texas Natural Meats of Lott produced the beef on Aug. 8, 2017. The problem was discovered Tuesday during routine sampling.
The recall involves 1-pound (0.45-kilogram) bags of Green Field Farms Rogers Texas Ground Beef that expire Aug. 8, 2020. The beef, with USDA number EST. 34449, was sold at a farmers market in Rogers, Texas.
The beef should be discarded or returned to place of purchase.
Most E. coli bacteria aren’t harmful, but some produce toxins that can cause severe illness. People who get sick from toxin-producing E. coli develop symptoms three to four days after swallowing the germ. Many victims suffer bloody diarrhea, severe stomach cramps and vomiting.

