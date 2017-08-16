Central Texas Sheriff Turns Tables on Scammer

By Bill O’Neil

A Central Texas Sheriff turns the tables on a phone scammer.

Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody posted video of his call to the scammer on Twitter–after a woman reported getting a call claiming she owed money–and there was a warrant for her arrest.

The scammer answered the call with the words “sheriff’s department.”

From there, Chody asked to speak with a “Deputy Marshall.”

“My name is Robert. I had a call that I owed for a warrant or something… what’s going on?” Chody asked the scammer.

After a few seconds of back and forth, Chody let the scammer know who he wass, even giving him his last name.

“We’re looking for you Mr. Marshall… why are you calling representing the Sheriff’s Office?’ Chody asked.

The scammer quickly hung up.