Cernan to be Remembered in Houston Tuesday

The funeral for the last man to walk on the Moon will take place Tuesday in Houston.

Gene Cernan died at a hospital there earlier this week following battles with a number of different ailments.

He was 82.

In a statement, Cernan’s family said the funeral will take place January 24th at St. Martin’s Episcopal Church. A private burial with full military honors will follow later in the day at the Texas State Cemetery in Austin.

Cernan commanded NASA’s Apollo 17 mission to the Moon in December of 1972.