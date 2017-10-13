“Chalk It Up” Downtown Saturday

By Bill O’Neil

Are you ready to “Chalk it Up?”

For a 14th year, “Chalk it UP will move in to Downtown San Antonio Saturday–bigger than ever before.

“We’re actually expanding past Houston Street… up Jefferson and to Travis Park” Artpace Executive Director Veronique LeMelle told KTSA News.

It all gets underway at 10 Saturday morning–and continues through 4 PM.

“All they need to bring is their selves and their imaginations” LeMelle said, noting chalk will be provided for you to use on the streets.

You’ll also find more.

“There will be Artpace Village…. there will be mobile yoga… we’re just really going to take over Downtown” LeMelle said.