Challenger for Cruz Steps Up

Senator Ted Cruz has a new conservative challenger.

Bruce Jacobson Jr. is a TV executive who works for James Robison, the North Texas preacher who is one of President Donald Trump’s closest spiritual advisers.

Jacobson says he will not be attacking Senator Cruz personally, but will emphasize his own work in the Republican administrations of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush.

Even though he agrees with the conservative approach Cruz takes to the issues, Jacobson says he wants to bring a different “leadership style” to the Senate.