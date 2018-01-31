Changes to Bexar Co. marijuana enforcement in effect

A program being dubbed ‘cite and release’ is now in effect in Bexar County.

District Attorney Nico LaHood announced Wednesday morning that those charged with certain low-level misdemeanors will stay out of jail, according to the Express-News.

This includes people found with a small amount of marijuana.

The program was announced last year and it was intended to be implemented by the end of last year.

Instead, it was enacted Wednesday.

A state law passed in 2007 allows local communities to implement these alternative penalty programs. In this case, some offenders can take a class and do community service instead of going to jail.