Changes coming to busy Northeast San Antonio interchange

Harry Wurzbach & Austin Highway (SPUI) – Traffic Model from San Antonio TCI on Vimeo.

You can’t directly connect between Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road.

That’s about to change.

The City of San Antonio will be converting the Austin Highway overpass over Harry Wurzbach Road into something called a single-point urban interchange.

A SPUI — for short — has ramps that connect from one road into a single point on the second road. This eliminates the second intersection you typically see in a grade separated interchange.

For the driver, this means you will be able to connect directly between Austin Highway and Harry Wurzbach Road through a single traffic light. It also eliminates the ability to cut through parking lots to get between the two roads.

The city will have a public meeting on the plans next Tuesday — May 8th — at St. Pius X Catholic Church on Harry Wurzbach beginning at 5:30 p.m.