Changes Expected to Boost Credit Scores

By Don Morgan

Starting tomorrow, the three major credit bureaus, TransUnion, Equifax and Experian have a new set of policy changes that will take effect.

The agencies are going to require additional information about your finances and make more frequent updates. It’s likely that all civil judgements and about half of all tax liens will be removed from consumer’s credit reports.

That means your score will likely go up by at least 10 points.

Jill Gonzalez at WalletHub tells us up to 20 million Americans will see an improvement to their credit score and in fact, those with a score between 351 and 500 have a better chance for an increase.

Those jumps will give Americans better borrowing capabilities for everything form cars to appliances.

You can learn more at http://www.wallethub.com