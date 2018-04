Any of the new charges against killer nurse Genene Jones will not be dismissed.

A Bexar County judge ruled against a request by Jones’s attorney, who argued the new charges violate her right to due process.

Jones was originally given 99-years in prison for the death of a baby in the early 1980s.

She was set to be released last month under the terms of a prison overcrowding law.

Jones was indicted last year on new charges related to other infant deaths.