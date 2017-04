We are expecting charges to be filed in a weekend shooting on the Northside that left a four-year old boy with a gunshot wound to the hand.

Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies were called after the boy was shot at a home on Acanthus Sunday Afternoon.

The Sheriff’s Office said the investigation in to what happened has revealed a parent in the home left the weapon unattended.

We’re told charges of “Making a firearm accessible to a child with injuries” are expected.