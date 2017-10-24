Charges Against Lawmaker Dropped

A joint session of the House and Senate gather in the House Chambers for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott delivering his State of the State address, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2017, at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)

Prosecutors are dropping their case against Democratic state Rep. Dawnna Dukes months after the longtime Austin lawmaker was indicted on corruption charges.

The case unraveled over conflicting witness statements about whether Dukes improperly sought travel reimbursements.

Dukes was accused of misspending campaign funds and doctoring records, as well as directing her legislative staff to work on non-official business.

Shaun Clarke, an attorney for Dukes, says the 12-term lawmaker is relieved and chided prosecutors for “smearing” her name.

Prosecutors say Dukes repaid the state more than $1,300 in salary for a staffer who ran personal errands. Dukes also restored $5,000 in campaign funds.

Dukes first took office in 1994. She’s again seeking re-election.