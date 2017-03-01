Chase Ends Near Little Flower Basilica

As Ash Wednesday Services were underway at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower, a man who had just led police on a high speed chase was being loaded into a nearby ambulance.

Officer Douglas Green says the dangerous situation started on Northwest 34th when Officers found the man passed out in a car with a stolen gun on his lap. He jumped out of the car after they woke him up and made a run for it.

A nearby homeowner didn’t want to sleepy suspect in his yard, so he fired a few rounds at him. He missed, and the man kept running.

Green says the man eventually stole a black pick up and sped his way across the west side, nearly hitting pedestrians and eventually, he crashed into another car at Culebra and Zarzamora.

Those people weren’t seriously hurt but the car thief wasn’t so lucky. He was loaded into an ambulance and brought to a hospital.

Officer Green says the man is facing a lot of charges and his name will be released once he’s out of the hospital.