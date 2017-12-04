Chicago Man Arrested For Smuggling Immigrants

12 people have been found in the back of a tractor trailer truck after a Chicago man smuggled them across the border.

Carlos Rodriguez was pulled over last week near Laredo after he failed to stop at a checkpoint just north of Laredo on I- 35.

The people in the truck were from Mexico, Guatemala and El Salvador. One of them told authorities he paid about $1,000 to be smuggled into the U.S. and that he’d have to pay another $4,000 once he reached his destination in Florida.

Rodriguez now faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

