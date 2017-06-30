Chief Identifies Injured SAPD Officers

By Elizabeth Ruiz

One San Antonio police officer is clinging to life, another is in serious condition following a shooting north of downtown.

San Antonio Police Chief William McManus has identified the “gravely wounded” officer as Miguel Moreno. The other injured officer is Julio Cavazos. Both are being treated at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

Moreno and Cavazos are 9-year SAPD veterans.

They were on patrol when they got a call about a suspicious person on Evergreen near San Antonio College.

“They were on directed patrol. These officers came across these individuals and decided to make contact,” McManus said.

That’s when one of suspects opened fire when the officers got out of the patrol car.

“When they exited their vehicle, one of the two people pulled a gun and opened fire,” said the chief.

He said one of the officers went down by the driver’s door with a gunshot wound to the head.

“The other officer pulled him from the line of fire in front of the vehicle and then returned fire himself after being shot in the chin,” said McManus.

He says the bullet that hit the second officer in the chin lodged in his torso.

The officers managed to return fire, fatally injuring the shooter.

The Chief told KTSA’s Trey Ware he spoke at roll call, telling his officers “you don’t know what’s going to happen… you have to approach with the highest level of awareness.”

“What happened last night can happen to any of us” the Chief added.