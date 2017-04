The SAPD’s Street Crimes Unit has brought in over a thousand of violent criminals but Chief William McManus says they could make more arrests, if they had more officers.

The Chief went before the City Council’s Public Safety Committee to request additional officers.

He tells Trey Ware that some of the money for the additional Officers is already in the budget through a grant.

The Chief feels the Task Force has been extremely successful and would like to see their work continue.