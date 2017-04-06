Chief: If You See Child Abuse, Report It

If you see child abuse, report it. That’s the plea from San Antonio Police Chief William McManus after the weekend death of a suspected 2-year-old victim of child abuse.

22-year -old Shari Newman and her girlfriend, Letica Young, have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the death of the girl Saturday at a local hospital.

“We didn’t know about it,” said McManus. “When we find out about the child abuse, often times it’s too late,” he said on the Trey Ware Morning Show on KTSA.

If you suspect a case of child abuse, “please, please call us and let us know before it’s too late,” said the chief.

When officers respond to a suspected case of child abuse, they’ll call Child Protective Services.

“If it comes to the point where we have to take the child from the guardian or the parent, we’ll do that to protect the child,” said McManus.