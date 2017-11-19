Children in Critical Condition After Fire

by Elizabeth Ruiz

Two children are reported in critical condition after a fire destroyed their family’s Northwest Side home.

Flames were shooting through the roof when firefighters arrived at the home on South Village Drive around 3 a.m. Sunday.

“Two individuals were in the front yard and they were frantically telling them that there were children inside,” said Joe Arrington with the San Antonio Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to rescue two children from the burning home.

“Crews made a quick entry. They were able to locate one of the children right away,” said Arrington.

Firefighters went back in and found the second child. Both were transported to University Hospital in critical condition.