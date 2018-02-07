Is China the best at implementing the social doctrine of the Church? (Audio) KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Ed Morrissey about the surprising declaration out of the Vatican about China’s place in the Church. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW CatholicEd Morrisseyjack riccardiPope FrancisVatican Related Content Higher education=higher hysteria The GOP is not going to fall apart because Roy Moo... Best Moment On Friday’s Show Was Not On The ... If the Las Vegas shooter worked solo, why is the F... It’s Put Up Or Shut Up Time For DACA Democra... NICO LaHOOD is frustrated that SAPD didn’t r...