CHRIS BIRD explains the rifles and modifications used in Vegas shooting

Police officers and medical personnel stand at the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip, Monday, Oct. 2, 2017, in Las Vegas. Multiple victims were being transported to hospitals after a shooting late Sunday at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip. (AP Photo/John Locher)

It’s clear that the firearms arsenal used in the Las Vegas mass shooting was extensive. KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with firearms expert and author Chris Bird about what weapons were used, and what modifications were added for the shooter to pull off such a tragic attack on innocent people.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW