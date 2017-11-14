Christmas Tree Arrives in Travis Park

By Pilar Arias

It’s the most wonderful time of the year and for the first time in 33 years, the H-E-B Christmas gift to the city of San Antonio is in a new location.

The 55-foot White Fir from the Shasta Mountains was installed at Travis Park Tuesday, rather than its usual location of Alamo Plaza.

“The tree lighting will be on Friday, Nov. 24,” H-E-B spokeswoman Julie Bedingfield said. “The fun starts at 3 p.m. The tree will be lit at approximately 6:20.”

The tree at Travis Park will be adorned with more than 10,000 red lights and dozens of gold and silver handmade ornaments. In total, H-E-B commits more than $250,000 each year to the transportation, decorations and lighting of the tree for all of San Antonio to enjoy.

Bedingfield says the company is also donating a smaller tree for Alamo Plaza, but the city will be responsible for decorating it.

The free community celebration the night after thanksgiving will feature cookie decorating stations, holiday crafts, storytelling, photo booths and more.