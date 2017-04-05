Church Bus Crash Survivor Released From Hospital

The lone survivor of a church bus crash in Uvalde County last week that killed thirteen people near Garner State Park has been released from a hospital.

64-year old Rose Mary Harris left San Antonio Military Medical Center Wednesday.

The bus she was riding in–along with other senior members of the First Baptist Church of New Braunfels–was hit by a pickup truck as it was headed back from a retreat.

Witnesses said that truck–driven by 20-year old Jack Young–appeared to cross the center line. At least one witness said Young told him he was texting just before the crash.