Church Rebuilding After Tornado

A tornado-damaged church is rebuilding, with the help of parishioners and the community.

The storm Sunday night damaged the historic adoration chapel at the campus of St. Anthony de Padua Catholic Church on Lorenz.

“Several of the stained glass windows were blown out,” said Pastoral Associate Marcia Amy.

There was minor damage to the exterior of the main church building.

“The bell tower had fencing that was blown away and a piece of metal wrapped around the cross at the top, and some of the lighting came down,” said Amy.

The storm also uprooted large trees on the grounds, but there was no damage to the interior of the church.

“The church, our statue of St. Anthony are perfectly okay,” she said.

It’s a different story at the St. Anthony Convent and retreat center. Sister Mary Anne was there when the tornado hit Sunday night.

“The windows were shattering and shaking, so I told Sister Lucelia to close all the doors at our end and the hallway should be safe,” she said. “Did we experience fear? No, not really. Fear was not there.”

There was a close call for a retired priest when debris shattered the window of a bedroom at Padua Place, a home for retired priests. Sister Mary Anne says retired priest who was sleeping in that room was unscathed.

“Not a scratch, ” she said.

They kept the faith through it all.

“God is our protector. Yes, we have a mess to clean up. We have damage, but no one was hurt,” she told KTSA News.

The storm also caused serious roof damage to the priest’s residence and other buildings on the campus. Amy says they’re grateful for the support from parishioners, the community and the Archdiocese of San Antonio as the cleanup continues. If anyone would like to make a donation, you can mail it or drop it off at the church office on Lorenz.