Church Shooting Dead Identified

By KTSA News Staff
We now know the names of the 26 people killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting Sunday.
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the dead. Those killed range in age from an unborn child to 77. A total of 9 of the dead are under the age of 18, four are over the age of 65.
|Name
|Age
|Sex
|1
|Robert Scott Marshall
|56
|M
|2
|Karen Sue Marshall
|56
|F
|3
|Keith Allen Braden
|62
|M
|4
|Tara E. McNulty
|33
|F
|5
|Annabelle Renae Pomeroy
|14
|F
|6
|Peggy Lynn Warden
|56
|F
|7
|Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr.
|77
|M
|8
|Sara Johns Johnson
|68
|F
|9
|Lula Woicinski White
|71
|F
|10
|Joann Lookingbill Ward
|30
|F
|11
|Brooke Bryanne Ward
|5
|F
|12
|Robert Michael Corrigan
|51
|M
|13
|Shani Louise Corrigan
|51
|F
|14
|Therese Sagan Rodriguez
|66
|F
|15
|Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez
|64
|M
|16
|Haley Krueger
|16
|F
|17
|Emily Garcia (died at the hospital)
|7
|F
|18
|Emily Rose Hill
|11
|F
|19
|Gregory Lynn Hill
|13
|M
|20
|Megan Gail Hill
|9
|F
|21
|Marc Daniel Holcombe
|36
|M
|22
|Noah Holcombe
|1
|F
|23
|Karla Plain Holcombe
|58
|F
|24
|John Bryan Holcombe
|60
|M
|25
|Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*)
|36
|F
|26
|*Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn)
|0
|Unknown