Church Shooting Dead Identified

MGN Online

By KTSA News Staff

We now know the names of the 26 people killed in the Sutherland Springs church shooting Sunday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released the identities of the dead. Those killed range in age from an unborn child to 77. A total of 9 of the dead are under the age of 18, four are over the age of 65.

Name Age Sex
1 Robert Scott Marshall 56 M
2 Karen Sue Marshall 56 F
3 Keith Allen Braden                       62 M
4 Tara E. McNulty 33 F
5 Annabelle Renae Pomeroy 14 F
6 Peggy Lynn Warden 56 F
7 Dennis Neil Johnson, Sr. 77 M
8 Sara Johns Johnson 68 F
9 Lula Woicinski White 71 F
10 Joann Lookingbill Ward 30 F
11 Brooke Bryanne Ward 5 F
12 Robert Michael Corrigan 51 M
13 Shani Louise Corrigan 51 F
14 Therese Sagan Rodriguez 66 F
15 Ricardo Cardona Rodriguez 64 M
16 Haley Krueger 16 F
17 Emily Garcia (died at the hospital) 7 F
18 Emily Rose Hill                          11 F
19 Gregory Lynn Hill 13 M
20 Megan Gail Hill 9 F
21 Marc Daniel Holcombe              36 M
22 Noah Holcombe               1 F
23 Karla Plain Holcombe 58 F
24 John Bryan Holcombe 60 M
25 Crystal Marie Holcombe (pregnant*) 36 F
26 *Carlin Brite “Billy Bob” Holcombe (unborn) 0 Unknown

 

Comments