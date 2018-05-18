Cibolo breaks ground on new community center

Just days after the ground breaking of a huge family entertainment complex, they’re turning dirt on another big project in Cibolo.

The City is starting construction on the new Cibolo/YMCA Community Center.

Christine Pollok tells us the community center is a 25,300 square foot building and it’s being built on FM 78, just to the east of City Hall.

“The city doesn’t have a community center for it’s youth, it’s elderly and families to come together for fun and exercise.”

There will be meeting spaces, a fitness center, child day care facilities, 2 regulation sized basketball courts, a caterer’s kitchen, showers, locker rooms, space for an electronic library, a children’s splash pad, and parking for more than 160 vehicles.

The city has planned ahead, leaving room to build on to more than 60,000 square feet once all phases are complete.

This phase of the project has a $5.26 million dollar price tag.

“It’s being funded by general obligation bonds authorized by the voters of Cibolo. The Greater San Antonio YMCA is kicking in a 1 million dollar donation as well.”

The Community Center is scheduled to open in April of 2019.