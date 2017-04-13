Cisneros Adds Voice to Fight Against Poverty

Count former San Antonio Mayor–and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Henry Cisneros–among those who will tell you it’s time to take a fresh look at tackling the problem of poverty in the United States.

“We have new challenges in the country related to the opioid crisis, related to aging… people aging without retirement assets, related to children who are not getting a fair shot in their starting years in education” Cisneros told KTSA News, while in Atlanta this week for the annual HOPE Global Forums.

“You have people from all sides of the political spectrum talking about wanting to do something about poverty” Cisneos said, referencing comments made in recent months by President Donald Trump, U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, and former Democratic Presidential Hopeful and current Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders.

‘The thing is, the country has changed… so the old answers are not necessarily the right answers for the new kinds of poverty” Cisneros said, adding “We have poverty related to our new demographics. We have poverty related to the changing nature of jobs… the changing nature of skills.”