Cisneros Lines Up Behind Carson’s HUD Nomination

A former Housing and Urban Development Secretary from San Antonio is throwing his support behind the Republican nominee for the post he once held. Ex-San Antonio Mayor Henry Cisneros and three other former HUD secretaries wrote a letter of endorsement for Dr. Ben Carson and sent it to a senate committee conducting the confirmation hearing.

“I’m the only Democrat who signed that letter,” Cisneros told KTSA News. “I think it’s the right thing to do,” he said.

Our complete interview with Henry Cisneros: https://soundcloud.com/ktsa-ktsanews/henry-cisneros-supports-ben-carson-to-lead-hud

While Carson has been criticized for lack of experience in government and housing issues, Cisneros thinks the neurosurgeon can do the job.

“He’s a smart man. He’s a compassionate person,” said Cisneros.

He believes Carson can bring a different perspective to the position.

“Where he really could make a difference, and it’s an important dimension of the job, is an understanding of how poor people live and what they confront,” said Cisneros.

At his hearing Thursday, Dr. Carson told the senate committee that he was raised by a single mother who had a third-grade education, so he understands the issues facing people who depend on government assistance.

“If he as a doctor were to bring that perspective as a person who grew up poor, then I think he is perfectly capable of being a good HUD secretary.

Cisneros says he’s willing to help Carson should he be called upon.

“I”m told that he’s inclined to call me and basically consult about any insights that I might have. I’m prepared to take that call,” Cisneros told KTSA News.

In addition to Cisneros, the letter of endorsement was signed by former HUD secretaries Mel Martinez, Alphonso Jackson and Steven Preston.