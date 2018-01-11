City Ask For Help In Fight Against Human Trafficking

It’s a problem city leaders deal with on a daily basis. Human trafficking and smuggling is a huge issue in San Antonio as an unknown number of immigrants form Mexico, Central and South America being brought to the U-S illegally.

Bexar County DA Nico LaHood says all too often they end up here and that’s why his office has a task force assigned to handle it.

“Our prosecutors are designated in our office. We have an investigator. The thing that many people don’t realize is that 80 percent of our victims..hear me 80 percent of our victims are children. And that should piss you off.”

LaHood says they have sentenced 9 human smugglers to life sentences since the task force began.

“We value life on our community. We value children in our community. I’ve said it before, children are a gift from the Lord and we act like it.”

City Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran asks community members to help law enforcement bring an end to human trafficking.

“This is not something that we want to have in our city or in our home. So we need the help of the community. If you see something, say something.”

Viagran says if you see any evidence of human trafficking, get in touch with the Police.