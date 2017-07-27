City Asks Kids to Weigh in on the Future

By Pilar Arias

Have you ever heard the phrase children are our future? Staff at the city of San Antonio Department of City and Regional Planning have.

On Wednesday they held a special youth engagement even in the Brooks Area Regional Center. Children ages 3 to 12 from Holy Name Catholic School’s summer program were asked what they like about the Alamo City and their visions for the future.

“It feels kinda cool,” Iszak Koog, 10, said about being asked for his input.

Madeleine Nino, 10, said she hasn’t thought that far ahead. However, she currently enjoys her south side home and walking her dog in her neighborhood.

“Children really value their parks. Children value the way that homes look in a certain area so we need to focus on community development. We get a lot of good information from children if we listen,” DCRP Assistant Director Rudy Nino said. He added feedback from the children would be considered at future community meetings.