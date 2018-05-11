City clerk expected to announce fire union San Antonio charter petitions have met signatures requirement
By Dennis Foley
|
May 11, 2018 @ 6:15 PM

San Antonio’s city clerk will report on the results of the verification process of three petitions the fire union have made seeking to make changes to the City Charter.

The report will be shared during Thursday’s city council meeting.

The city says in a statement that the three petitions are expected have met the required 20,000 valid signatures to be placed on a ballot for a public vote.

The city clerk worked with the Bexar County Elections Department to verify the signatures.

The city council will have until August 20 to put the measures on the November 2018 ballot.

