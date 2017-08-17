City Council Looks Over Public Safety Budget

By Pilar Arias

Public safety comes with a price tag of nearly $770 million dollars in the upcoming budget.

That equates to about $450 million for the San Antonio Police Department and $320 million for the San Antonio Fire Department.

SAFD Chief Charles Hood made his budget presentation during a work session with council Wednesday.

“We came to this same meeting last year requesting a Medic 32. We weren’t able to get Medic 32 and so we are happy that Medic 32 is in the discussion this year,” Hood said.

The fire chief added that the department hasn’t gotten a new ladder truck since 2009.

SAPD Chief William McManus is seeking to add 40 additional police officers and enhance public-community engagement.

Both agencies would like to decrease response times to better serve the community.