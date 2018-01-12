City Councilman Reflects On Importance Of MLK Jr. March

The east side of San Antonio will play host to one of the nation’s largest events that commemorate the life of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

City Councilman Cruz Shaw represents that part of town and says that the event gives people from al walks of life the opportunity to reflect on the work of Dr. King. It also gives his district the opportunity to work together to show their community pride.

Shaw says the problems of the east side are brought into the spotlight far too often. But what people often miss is the strong sense of community among the citizens.

“The march for Dr. King means so much to the residents in District 2. The number of volunteers who work together for months to make sure the march comes together without any issues is an outstanding display of what we stand for.”

Shaw says he loves that residents from other pats of town will make their way to the east side for the march but what’s more exciting to him is when former east side residents come by and decide they miss it.

“It brings back the nostalgia feel of a great neighborhood, great friends, great neighbors. Hopefully they will move back to the community that helped raise them.”

Shaw says this years March will be even more meaningful as it marks 50 years since Dr. King was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee and Monday the 15th is also Dr. Kings birth date.

You can learn more about the march and the day long festival that follows at San Antonio dot gov.