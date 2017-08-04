City, County to Pursue Planned Toyota-Mazda Plant

Logos of Toyota Motor Corp., bottom, and Mazda Motor Corp., top, are placed prior to a press conference in Tokyo Friday, Aug. 4, 2017. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

By Bill O’Neil

The City of San Antonio and Bexar County have a message for Toyota and Mazda: They’d like to see the companies bring their newly planned $1.6 billion manufacturing plant to the Alamo City.

“Toyota is an important asset to our community, and we are seeking consideration as a location for the plant announced today” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

The companies are out with plans for building a new facility in the United States, which is expected to create as many as 4,000 new jobs.

San Antonio’s Southside is already home to a Toyota manufacturing facility.

“Bexar County and the City of San Antonio will work with the State of Texas and other economic development partners in a unified effort” Judge Nelson Wolff said, adding “Toyota and Mazada are not going to find a better site than ours.”

“We’ve built a decades-long relationship with Japan and have an experienced workforce. We know the competition to win the plant will be fierce. Still, this team has been successful before, and we look forward to the challenge” Nirenberg said.