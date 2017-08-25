City and County Want You to Stay Home During Harvey

This satellite image provided by NASA on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 shows Hurricane Harvey off the Gulf of Mexico. Harvey intensified as it steered toward the Texas coast on Friday, with forecasters saying it had strengthened to a Category 2 storm with the potential to swamp communities more than 100 miles (161 kilometers) inland. (NASA via AP)

By Don Morgan

City and County Leaders gathered to offer an update on Harvey preparations.

As the Category 3 Hurricane bares down on the coast, residents there are being forced out of their homes and many are headed to San Antonio.

Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff says hundreds of people have been bussed to the city and are staying in emergency shelters here. He also noted how coastal health care facilities were forced to send more than 200 patients to San Antonio hospital in order to keep getting the care they need while the storm impacts their home towns.

Congressman Will Hurd says he has been watching as the City and the County work together to keep residents up to date on safety measures and says he is impressed with the cooperation between all of the agencies involved.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg also updated residents on Harvey prep by highlighting the number of City, County and Public agencies working together to help people ride out the storm and stay safe.

He also urged everybody to just stay home until Harvey passes through.