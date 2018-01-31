Why is the city giving $10 million to developers to make downtown condos? (Audio)

KTSA radio host Trey Ware discusses that San Antonio is giving $10 million to a developer to build condos in downtown.

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

Related Content

TREY’S TAKE: Cheating and Winning
Does evidence suggest there’s a massive scan...
*video* Another angle of Hillary Clinton collapse
TREY’s TAKE: Trump’s Big Day
**BREAKING UPDATES** Las Vegas Mass Shooting
Robin Roberts Remembers Legendary Tennessee Coach ...
Comments