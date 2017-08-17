“City Hall for All” Winner Announced

By Pilar Arias

On Wednesday District 1 Councilman Roberto Trevino and other announced the winner of the “City Hall for All” design competition.

“We had 22 amazing, thoughtful designs. Thank you to the AIA, Gordon Hartman Family Foundation, HEB Tournament of Champions and various city of San Antonio departments for their work to bring this project to fruition,” Trevino said.

The winner announced was local firm Beaty Palmer Architects.

The design revealed includes two ramps from the front of City Hall on South Flores Street. It is meant to make the front doors accessible to all, including those in wheelchairs, on scooters and who use walkers or canes. Currently those with special needs can’t access the building through the front doors at the top of 12 steps.

It is hoped construction will begin on the ramps next year; however, a spokesman for Trevino said the project is contingent on further funding from the upcoming fiscal year budget.