City in Texas issues warnings about Hurricane Harvey debris

DICKINSON, Texas (AP) — A city in southeast Texas has issued more than 60 warnings about debris piles still lingering seven months after Hurricane Harvey.

The Daily News reports that Dickinson officials released the warnings after receiving complaints and having public health concerns about the piles, which can be havens for vermin.

Police Chief Ron Morales say the piles are a public health hazard. City officials say residents could face fines if the piles of construction and flood debris aren’t removed within 30 days.

Some residents have expressed anger over the warnings. Dickinson resident Larry Lewis says city officials aren’t being compassionate toward residents.

More than 5,000 Dickinson homes were badly flooded during the storm and many residents are still recovering.

City officials estimated last month they’ll need more than $300 million in federal disaster aid to improve drainage, roads and housing.